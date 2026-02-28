Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah area covered in massive smoke — Viral videos capture thick smoke covering skyline | Watch

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising over on Saturday after authorities described an “incident” in the Palm Jumeirah area, amid reports of an Iranian ballistic missile strike.

Social media videos showed dark smoke jetting into the sky from a building on the city’s iconic man-made island. Israeli media reported that smoke and fire were observed near the Fairmont hotel, a property popular with Western visitors.

The Dubai Media Office said emergency response teams were deployed to the site and confirmed that four individuals were injured. Officials did not immediately provide details on the extent of the damage.

Witnesses describe loud explosion and rushing ambulances Two witnesses told AFP they heard a loud explosion and saw smoke rising from The Palm. One witness described thick black smoke coming from a hotel and said ambulances rushed to the scene. Residents and AFP correspondents reported hearing several loud bangs following the initial blast.

The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions following escalating exchanges in the Gulf. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the cause of the blast, and investigations are ongoing.

Explosions reported across Gulf states The Middle East witnessed a sharp escalation in hostilities after Iran launched retaliatory strikes following US and Israeli attacks, according to reports.

Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had carried out a “first wave” of drones and missiles targeting Israel, though there was no immediate confirmation of damage or casualties.

Across the Gulf, multiple locations reported explosions and heightened security alerts. Missiles were reportedly aimed at the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, with residents hearing sirens and blasts. Smoke was also seen rising from US bases in Manama and Abu Dhabi.

In Doha, panic spread after reports of a falling missile striking a residential area. In Abu Dhabi, witnesses described projectiles flying overhead, while residents in Bahrain’s capital were evacuated from areas near the Fifth Fleet base. Loud blasts were also reported in Riyadh.

Airspace closures and mass flight disruptions The escalation disrupted regional air travel, with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar closing their airspace. Dubai International Airport reported more than 700 flight cancellations, with operations suspended at major airports in the city. US diplomatic missions in the region advised citizens and staff to shelter in place amid the security situation.

Iran defends strikes as self-defence Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the attacks by the United States and Israel were “unprovoked, illegal and absolutely illegitimate.”

Speaking to Reuters, Araghchi said Iran’s retaliatory strikes were justified.

“We are attacking military bases in the region as an act of self-defence. What we are doing is an act of self-defence, which is absolutely legal and legitimate,” he said.

He added that the initial attacks against Iran should be “condemned” under international law.

Airspace closures and mass flight cancellations United Airlines said flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai were diverted or returned to the United States and announced cancellations through the weekend, offering travel waivers to affected passengers.

The unfolding crisis has sent shockwaves across the Gulf, raising fears of broader regional conflict and threatening the stability that has underpinned the region’s economic growth for decades.