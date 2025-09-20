Dublin Airport Terminal 2 to resume flights after evacuating passengers for ‘safety precaution’

Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 was evacuated on Saturday as a "safety precaution" with the airport warning of temporary disruptions in flights. Authorities have now given the terminal the ‘all clear,’ and flights are set to resume.

Police are at the scene following an incident, the Irish Examiner newspaper reported.

Why the disruption Although the Dublin Airport did not cite any reason for the evacuation but said "the safety and security of our passengers and staff is our absolute priority".

According to a report by Sky News, the airport said flights would resume at around 2.30pm, but “temporary disruption” could continue till the rest of the day.

Images from news agencies showed people queueing up to re-enter Terminal 2 of the airport after authorities gave clearances for operations to resume.

People queue to enter at Dublin Airport's Terminal 2, which has been evacuated as a safety precaution, in Dublin, Ireland, September 20, 2025. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The evacuation of Dublin Airport's Terminal 2, came hours following the cyberattack affecting European airports.

Dublin Airport said it is experiencing minor impacts related to the Europe-wide software issue.

Cyberattack hits European airports Major European airports including London's Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin, reported flight delays and cancellations on Saturday after a cyberattack at a service provider for check-in and boarding systems disrupted operations.

Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers, London's Heathrow Airport said on Saturday, reported Reuters.

As per Brussels Airport, the attack disrupted automated systems, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures.