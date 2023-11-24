Dublin news: Violence erupts after knife attack on children outside school
Dubline news: Violence erupts in Dublin after a 5-year-old girl is seriously injured in a knife attack outside a school. Protestors clash with police, torch vehicles, and loot shops. Police deploy over 400 officers to contain the unrest.
Deadly violence has sparked Ireland's capital Dublin after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack outside a school. In the incident, a woman and two other young children were also hospitalised.
Rumours on social media about the nationality of the assailant, who police only described as a man in his fifties, helped fuel unrest following the attack.
Some protesters carried signs reading "Irish Lives Matter" and waved Irish flags through a neighbourhood home to a large immigrant community.
Ireland has been facing a chronic housing crisis, with the government estimating that there is a deficit of hundreds of thousands of homes for the general population.
Widespread dissatisfaction has fed into a backlash against asylum seekers and refugees, and far-right figures have promoted anti-immigration sentiment at rallies and on social media with claims that "Ireland is full".
Net migration among Ireland's 5.3 million population rose to its second highest level since records began in the 12 months to April and around 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived since Russia's invasion, among the highest per capita in the EU.
