Deadly violence has sparked Ireland's capital Dublin after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack outside a school. In the incident, a woman and two other young children were also hospitalised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hundreds of protestors fought running battles with police, torched vehicles, and looted shops on Friday. A double-decker bus was burned to the ground in front of the Daniel O'Connell statue at the head of the street and windows were smashed at a nearby Holiday Inn hotel and McDonalds restaurant. A Footlocker store was looted.

A bus on fire on O'Connell Street after violent scenes unfolded in Dublin city center following a knife attack.

Police said over 400 officers including many in riot gear, were deployed in Dublin city center to contain the unrest. The police said that the chaos in the city was caused by "a small group of thugs". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The unrest -- the worst in Dublin in years -- came after a five-year-old girl sustained serious injuries in a suspected stabbing in Parnell Square East, north central Dublin. A woman in her 30s also suffered serious injuries during the knife attack. The two other children, a 5-year-old boy, and a 6-year-old girl, sustained less serious injuries.

Rumours on social media about the nationality of the assailant, who police only described as a man in his fifties, helped fuel unrest following the attack.

Some protesters carried signs reading "Irish Lives Matter" and waved Irish flags through a neighbourhood home to a large immigrant community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ireland has been facing a chronic housing crisis, with the government estimating that there is a deficit of hundreds of thousands of homes for the general population.

Widespread dissatisfaction has fed into a backlash against asylum seekers and refugees, and far-right figures have promoted anti-immigration sentiment at rallies and on social media with claims that "Ireland is full".

Net migration among Ireland's 5.3 million population rose to its second highest level since records began in the 12 months to April and around 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived since Russia's invasion, among the highest per capita in the EU. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

