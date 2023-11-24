comScore
Dublin stabbing: Five people, including three children in hospital after knife attack
Dublin stabbing: Five people, including three children in hospital after knife attack

Dublin Police Thursday said five people, including at least three children, were hospitalised after a knife attack which occurred near a school on the street in Dublin city centre

Dublin police said the motive for the knife attack has not been established yet (AP)Premium
Dublin police said the motive for the knife attack has not been established yet (AP)

Dublin Police Thursday said five people, including at least three children, were hospitalised after a knife attack which occurred near a school on the street in Dublin city centre, reported Reuters.

A five-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s have been seriously injured, and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries. A man in his 50s, who is also being treated for serious injuries, was detained by police. He is a “person of interest", police said.

The motive for the attack has not been established yet, Dublin Police added.

“The girl is receiving emergency care in hospital, while another girl, aged six, and a five-year-old boy were less seriously hurt, he has been discharged after treatment, AP reported police Superintendent Liam Geraghty as saying.

"We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square," Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in a statement.

"I have been in contact with the minister for justice who is keeping me updated. The facts in this matter are still emerging," he added.

Police Superintendent Geraghty said they believe that“...there is no terror-related activity ... in relation to this matter. It appears to be a standalone incident, not necessarily connected to any wider issues that are ongoing in the country or in the city, and we need to identify the exact reasons for that happening," reported AP.

“My understanding is members of the public did intervene at a very, very early stage and we would applaud those members of the public for getting involved in such a traumatic and potentially dangerous situation for themselves," he added.

 

Updated: 24 Nov 2023, 12:49 AM IST
