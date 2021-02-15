Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is expecting 2nd child

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is expecting second child

A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement: We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child. The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne.