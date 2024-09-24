Durga Puja 2024: Bangladesh on high alert, plans for ‘three-level’ security

Bangladesh: India's neighbour has announced stricter security measures in the country ahead of the Durga Puja 2024 festivities. Measures have been put in place, amid concerns of violence targeting minority Hindu communities.

The Bangladesh Inspector of General Police(IGP), said that the police will exercise utmost vigilance in the security of the puja mandaps, while presiding over a law and order and security meeting for Durga Puja at the Hall of Pride of the Police headquarters in the country.

The IGP said that the police have ensured three-level security measures to be put in place on the occasion of Durga Puja, pre-Durga Puja and during idol immersion post Durga Puja.