Durga Puja 2024: No music, celebrations during azaan and namaz in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh interim government has requested the Hindu community to pause Durga Puja music during azaan and namaz, which organisers have agreed to. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Sep 2024, 01:31 PM IST
Durga Puja 2024: No music, celebrations during azaan and namaz in Bangladesh (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
Durga Puja 2024: No music, celebrations during azaan and namaz in Bangladesh (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)(Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

The interim government of Bangladesh has asked the Hindu community to pause Durga Puja celebrations, especially music, during the time of azaan and namaz.

Retired Lt Gen Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, an adviser on home affairs, mentioned that puja organisers were advised to turn off musical instruments and sound systems during these periods, and they have complied with the request, The Times of India reported.

Also Read | Diwali, Chhath Puja: Southern Railway to operate weekly special trains — Details

“Such activities need to cease during offering namaaz, and the pause will have to be followed from five minutes prior to azaan," TOI quoted Chowdhury as saying. Bengalis in India and Bangladesh will celebrate Duga Puja 2024 from October 9.

According to Chowdhury, puja organisers have been requested to stop music and sound during azaan and namaz, and the organisers have consented. This year, 32,666 puja pandals will be set up nationwide, including 157 in Dhaka South City and 88 in the North.

In 2023, there were 33,431 pandals. The number is, however, expected to surpass that figure, TOI reported while citing the Puja Celebration Parishad.

Also Read | ’Durga Puja will never be celebrated...’: RG Kar doctor’s family slams Mamata

Chowdhury mentioned that there would be constant security at the puja pandals. He stated that steps would be taken to ensure a smooth celebration and to stop troublemakers from disrupting it.

The search for “Durga Puja” on Google is trending high:

No hilsa export to India on Durga Puja 2024

Farida Akhter, an adviser for the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, earlier revealed that Bangladesh would not send hilsa (ilish) fish to India for Durga Puja.

She also mentioned that the government had decided against bringing in foreign meat to safeguard the interests of domestic farmers.

Also Read | Bangladesh bans Padma hilsa export to India ahead of Durga Puja, prices to rise

"Some profit-driven traders are attempting to import meat. We are committed to not importing meat to protect local farmers. We are taking steps to reduce production costs and lower meat prices. We will ensure that ilish is not exported to India this Durga Puja," Dhaka Tribune quoted Akhter as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 01:31 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldDurga Puja 2024: No music, celebrations during azaan and namaz in Bangladesh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    02:01 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    2.35 (1.59%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.35
    02:01 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.3 (1.15%)

    Indus Towers

    432.00
    02:01 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.9 (0.91%)

    Tata Motors

    971.75
    02:01 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    -4.25 (-0.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Syrma SGS Technology

    455.40
    01:50 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    36.05 (8.6%)

    Engineers India

    226.90
    01:50 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    17.3 (8.25%)

    FDC

    624.55
    01:50 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    47.25 (8.18%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions

    734.40
    01:50 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    44.7 (6.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue