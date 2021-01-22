Dutch borrow dogs, buy delivery uniforms, to dodge covid curfew

Dutch borrow dogs, buy delivery uniforms, to dodge covid curfew1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 12:19 PM IST
Online market place Marktplaats.nl froze sales of jackets and clothing of well-known delivery companies in response to soaring demand
Fears of being cooped up during a curfew have led the Dutch to resort to creative ways to dodge the rules, with people signing up for borrow-a-dog services and ordering the uniforms of home delivery companies.
From Saturday, a nightly curfew to try and curb the pandemic starting at 21:00 (20:00 GMT) and running until 04:30 will be imposed, the first nationwide curfew since World War Two.
Shivamogga blast: Quarry owner, dynamite supplier held1 min read . 02:30 PM IST
Bharat Biotech 1st Indian covid-19 vaccine maker to publish peer-reviewed data2 min read . 02:29 PM IST
Covaxin Phase 3 trials: 13,000 volunteers receive 2nd Covid vaccine dose, says Bharat Biotech1 min read . 02:35 PM IST
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine maker CanSino to offer Pakistan 20 million doses2 min read . 02:19 PM IST
Exceptions will be made for essential services, including takeaway meal delivery, package couriers and those who need to take pets outdoors for walks. A website matching those needing help with their pets with volunteers for dog walking has been overwhelmed with offers.
"We normally get 10 offers a week and since they announced plans for a curfew on Tuesday we have received 300," said Jos van Prooijen, who runs not-for-profit website, www.matcheenleenhond.nl.
Online market place Marktplaats.nl froze sales of jackets and clothing of well known delivery companies in response to soaring demand, newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reported.
Some sellers offered empty scooter delivery boxes starting at 50 euros.
Violators of the curfew can be fined 95 euros ($115). (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.