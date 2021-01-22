OPEN APP
Dutch borrow dogs, buy delivery uniforms, to dodge covid curfew
A man walking dogs. Representative image (AP)
A man walking dogs. Representative image (AP)

Dutch borrow dogs, buy delivery uniforms, to dodge covid curfew

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 12:19 PM IST Reuters

Online market place Marktplaats.nl froze sales of jackets and clothing of well-known delivery companies in response to soaring demand

Fears of being cooped up during a curfew have led the Dutch to resort to creative ways to dodge the rules, with people signing up for borrow-a-dog services and ordering the uniforms of home delivery companies.

From Saturday, a nightly curfew to try and curb the pandemic starting at 21:00 (20:00 GMT) and running until 04:30 will be imposed, the first nationwide curfew since World War Two.

Exceptions will be made for essential services, including takeaway meal delivery, package couriers and those who need to take pets outdoors for walks. A website matching those needing help with their pets with volunteers for dog walking has been overwhelmed with offers.

"We normally get 10 offers a week and since they announced plans for a curfew on Tuesday we have received 300," said Jos van Prooijen, who runs not-for-profit website, www.matcheenleenhond.nl.

Online market place Marktplaats.nl froze sales of jackets and clothing of well known delivery companies in response to soaring demand, newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reported.

Some sellers offered empty scooter delivery boxes starting at 50 euros.

Violators of the curfew can be fined 95 euros ($115). (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

