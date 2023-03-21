Dutch bureaucrats told to remove TikTok from work phones1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 06:35 PM IST
The Dutch ministry said it discouraged on phones distributed by the government the use of all apps from countries with an aggressive cyber program targeted at the Netherlands or Dutch interests
Dutch civil servants will soon no longer be allowed to use the Chinese-owned video app TikTok on their work phones, the Dutch Interior ministry said on Tuesday, following similar decisions by other European countries.
