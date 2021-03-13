OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Dutch coronavirus cases rise by more than 6,000 in 24 hours

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by more than 6,000 in 24 hours

The country has registered a total of 1,151,218 cases and 16,046 deaths in the pandemic (Bloomberg)
 1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2021, 09:18 PM IST Reuters

  • The rise in cases comes as the country prepares to go to the polls next week for parliamentary elections spread out over three days
  • The Netherlands has been under lockdown since late January with a ban on gatherings of more than two people and the first night-time curfew in place since World War 2

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands reached their highest level since mid-January, with more than 6,396 cases in 24 hours, data released on Saturday showed.

The figures published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) follow several weeks of stability. The RIVM has said it expects a third wave of infections driven by variant strains of the coronavirus.

The rise in cases comes as the country prepares to go to the polls next week for parliamentary elections spread out over three days on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of coronavirus safety measures.

The Netherlands has been under lockdown since late January with a ban on gatherings of more than two people, restaurants and bars shut and the first night-time curfew in place since World War Two.

The country has registered a total of 1,151,218 cases and 16,046 deaths in the pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

