Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia targeted in Deepfake pornography scandal, FBI steps in

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, heir to the Dutch throne, has become the target of a disturbing deepfake pornography scandal. The 21-year-old’s face was edited over the bodies of porn actors using artificial intelligence, which was then circulated online, the Daily Beast reported.

According to reports, the clips appeared on platforms such as MrDeepFakes, which has since been taken down. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), working alongside Dutch authorities, intervened to remove the websites. However, no arrests have been made so far. Investigators also found that nearly 70 other Dutch women were featured in similar manipulated content.

Princess Amalia was targeted before This is not the first time Princess Amalia has faced such a violation. In 2022, similar AI-generated videos featuring her image were widely circulated online. Dutch news outlet Seher Og Hor reported that the princess was given a “starring role” in the manipulated clips.

Who is Princess Catharina-Amalia? Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria, born on December 7, 2003, is the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. As the Princess of Orange, she is the heir apparent to the Dutch throne — a title she has held since 2013 when her father became king.

