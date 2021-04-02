OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Dutch temporarily halt AstraZeneca shots for under-60s

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The Dutch government said Friday it is temporarily halting AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations for people under 60 following reports of very small number of people suffering unusual blood clots after receiving the shot.

The Dutch decision comes three days after authorities in Germany also stopped using the AstraZeneca’s vaccine in the under-60s, citing fresh concerns over unusual blood clots reported in a tiny number of those who received the shots.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Earlier Friday, a Dutch organization that monitors vaccine side effects said it had received five reports of blood clots with low blood plate counts following vaccinations. All the cases occurred between seven and 10 days after the vaccinations and all the people affected were women aged between 25 and 65 years.

The organization said in the period when the five cases were reported, some 400,000 people were vaccinated in the Netherlands with the AstraZeneca shot.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge says the temporary halt is a precautionary measure.

“I think it is very important that the Dutch reports are also properly investigated," De Jonge said. “We must err on the side of caution."

The news is another setback for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is critical to Europe’s immunization campaign and a linchpin in the global strategy to get shots to poorer countries, for it is cheaper and easier to use than rival vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. It comes two weeks after the EU drug regulator said the vaccine does not increase the overall incidence of blood clots following a similar scare.

The European Medicines Agency said at the time that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks, but it could not rule out a link between the shot and some unusual kinds of clots, and recommended adding a warning about possible rare side effects.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
It is for the first time that the Pune district has seen a spike of more than 9,000 fresh covid-19 cases.Premium Premium

Pune records over 9,000 new covid-19 cases, 12 hour night curfew to be imposed

2 min read . 10:06 PM IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party president M. K. Stalin gestures to supporters during a rally Premium Premium

DMK chief's family, others raided to check illegal political cash: Report

1 min read . 10:05 PM IST
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as U.S. President Joe Biden, not pictured, visits a Veterans Affairs medical center Covid-19 vaccination site Premium Premium

US authority says vaccinated people can travel domestically, should wear masks

2 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Mumbai, India - April 2, 2021: BMC medical staff conducting rapid antigen based Covid-19 tests of tourists visiting the Gateway of India, at Colaba in Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 2, 2021. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)Premium Premium

Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with nearly 48,000 new COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 09:33 PM IST

Most European Union countries, including Germany, resumed using the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 19.

De Jonge said the Dutch pause comes ahead of an update next week from the EU medicines agency on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout