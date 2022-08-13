Dwayne Bravo achieved the milestone of 600 wickets in T20 cricket. In the ongoing The Hundred competition, the former all-around player for the West Indies achieved this milestone while playing for his team, the Northern Superchargers, against the Oval Invincibles.

Bravo produced an excellent delivery in the 89th ball of the Invincibles' innings that rattled all-rounder Sam Curran's middle stump as he attempted to go big by leaving himself some space. Curran scored 60 runs off 39 balls before returning to the pavilion.

Bravo bowled a total of 20 balls, recording a strike rate of 2/29. In addition, he bowled eight dot balls at a 1.45 economy rate. He registered a golden duck instead of using the bat to access his account. Bravo achieved the accomplishment of 600 wickets in 545 games while averaging 24.12 and having an 8.21 economy rate. His 5/23 bowling average is his best in this format.

Following the conclusion of his team's ICC World T20 2021 campaign in November of last year, he announced his retirement from international cricket. Bravo is followed in terms of wickets by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (451 wickets), West Indies spinner Sunil Narine (457 wickets), South African spinner Imran Tahir (451 wickets), and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (466 wickets) (418 wickets).

Northern Superchargers entered the game with a 157/7 total after 100 balls. The best scorer was Adam Lyth, who scored 79 runs off of 33 balls. Ovals Invincibles finished at 158/7 after successfully chasing the total with three balls left. Sam Curran led the team in scoring with 60 points on 39 balls.

Bravo was signed by the Chennai Super Kings prior to the 2011 IPL after spending the first three seasons of his career playing with the Mumbai Indians from 2008. The CSK think tank decided to keep him after considering his overall value before the 2014 season. The West Indian all-rounder was selected by the newly formed Gujarat Lions in the player draft prior to the 2016 IPL season. CSK used their Right To Match card at the 2018 IPL Player Auction to once again demonstrate their confidence in the all-rounder, and they did the same thing at the 2022 Mega Auction.

(With ANI inputs)