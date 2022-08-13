Dwayne Bravo becomes first bowler to…2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 10:33 AM IST
Dwayne Bravo reached this landmark during his side Northern Superchargers' match against the Oval Invincibles at the ongoing The Hundred competition.
Dwayne Bravo achieved the milestone of 600 wickets in T20 cricket. In the ongoing The Hundred competition, the former all-around player for the West Indies achieved this milestone while playing for his team, the Northern Superchargers, against the Oval Invincibles.