Dwayne Bravo becomes first bowler to…

Bravo was signed by the Chennai Super Kings prior to the 2011 IPL after spending the first three seasons of his career playing with the Mumbai Indians from 2008. The CSK think tank decided to keep him after considering his overall value before the 2014 season. The West Indian all-rounder was selected by the newly formed Gujarat Lions in the player draft prior to the 2016 IPL season. CSK used their Right To Match card at the 2018 IPL Player Auction to once again demonstrate their confidence in the all-rounder, and they did the same thing at the 2022 Mega Auction.