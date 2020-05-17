E-commerce is finally coming to cars

For many goods, the internet has given a low-cost distribution and marketing channel to new brands, taking business away from traditional retailers in the process. Tesla plays the challenger role in the auto industry, including through its dealer-free distribution model. Happily for Detroit, however, its approach is anything but low-cost and asset-light in a way other would-be disruptors can easily follow. At the same time, traditional car makers are barred by a mesh of laws from doing much to shake up their own sprawling retail networks.