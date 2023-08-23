E for extinction? A new lexicon of the climate crisis

Direct capture

Direct air capture, or DAC, is a nascent technology to extract CO2 from the atmosphere. After extraction, the greenhouse gas can either be stored or used to develop synthetic fuels. The US plans to spend $1.2 billion on building two commercial-scale plants. The technology is controversial: some scientists claim it can help fight climate change, but others say it benefits the fossil fuel industry (if you can suck in carbon from the air, big oil can continue to pollute). One problem is direct capture is currently expensive, because CO2 in the air is very diluted.