Eagles' iconic bassist Randy Meisner dies at 77, the ‘sweetest man in the music business’ is no more1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 06:55 AM IST
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, has died at the age of 77. He was known for his exceptional vocals and bass playing in the band.
Randy Meisner, a key founding member of the legendary music band Eagles, has passed away. The band confirmed the news on July 27. He was known for his exceptional vocal harmonies on hits like "Take It Easy" and "The Best of My Love", and renowned for his soulful rendition of the ballad “Take It to the Limit".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×