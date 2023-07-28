Randy Meisner, a key founding member of the legendary music band Eagles, has passed away. The band confirmed the news on July 27. He was known for his exceptional vocal harmonies on hits like "Take It Easy" and "The Best of My Love", and renowned for his soulful rendition of the ballad “Take It to the Limit".

The iconic bassist, aged 77, breathed his last in Los Angeles on July 26 night (local time), succumbing to complications arising from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as stated in an official statement by the Eagles.

In recent years, Meisner had faced various health issues, and in 2016, he endured a personal tragedy when his wife, Lana Rae Meisner, accidentally passed away due to a gunshot wound.

Alongside these difficulties, Randy Meisner had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had struggled with alcohol-related challenges, as disclosed in court records and comments made during a 2015 hearing where a judge ordered him to receive consistent medical care.

Called “the sweetest man in the music business" by former bandmate Don Felder, the baby-faced Meisner joined Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon in the early 1970s to form a quintessential Los Angeles band and one of the most popular acts in history.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band," the Associated Press quoted the Eagles’ statement as saying. “His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.’"

The band said funeral plans were pending.

From their early days as a country rock band to their transformation into hard rock icons, the Eagles carved a path of success marked by a string of hit singles and albums over the course of a decade.

Their journey began with the well-received "Take It Easy" and continued with notable releases such as "Desperado", "Hotel California" and "Life In the Fast Lane" among others.

(With AP inputs)