Jaishankar had said that India has always maintained a ‘steadfast and consistent’ position on the Russia-Ukraine war, as per which it has called for an immediate end to violence and to solve crisis via talks and diplomacy.
India abstained from voting on a Russian-drafted resolution in the UN Security Council over the Ukraine humanitarian situation caused by Russian invasion on the East European country.
India and UAE joined the West in abstaining from the resolution that failed at the UNSC meeting with only Russia and China voting in favor and the remaining 13 members abstaining, as per news agency ANI report.
The Russian-drafted resolution in the UN Security Council
The Russian Resolution, which made no reference to Moscow's role in the crisis of Ukraine, called upon all parties concerned to allow safe and unhindered passage to destinations outside of Ukraine, including to foreign nationals without discrimination, and facilitate safe and unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to those in need in and around Ukraine, taking into account the particular needs of women, girls, men and boys, older persons and persons with disabilities.
According to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations told the UNSC, "Russia is the aggressor, the attacker the invader, the sole party in Ukraine, engaged in a campaign of brutality against the people of Ukraine. And they want us to pass a resolution that does not acknowledge their culpability."
Six principles for abstaining as stated by Jaishankar
Citing ‘national interest’, EAM Jaishankar said that “India’s foreign policy decisions are made in 'national interest" and guided by our thinking, our views, our interest. So there is no question of linking the Ukraine situation to issues of trade."
"India's position on the Ukraine conflict has been steadfast and consistent. We have expressed deep concern at the worsening situation and called for an immediate cessation of violence and end to all hostilities," Jaishankar said during a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
-Jaishankar said the India calls for immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. He said ‘we stand for peace’.
-EAM also mentioned," We believe that there is no way than to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy"
-As the third point Jaishankar said," We recognise that the global order is anchored on international law, UN charters and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states."
-"We call for humanitarian access to a conflict situation."
-"We ourselves give humanitarian assistance, we have given 90 tonnes of humanitarian assistance so far, and we are looking at providing more, especially medicines," said Jaishankar.
-Finally, Jaishankar said, “We are in touch with both the leadership, Russian federation and Ukraine on this matter. The Prime Minister himself has spoken to the presidents of both countries. "
