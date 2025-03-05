External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his official visit to the United Kingdom. The minister discussed advancing bilateral economic cooperation and enhancing people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The UK PM also shared his views on the Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said in a post on X. Jaishankar also met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and other top leaders.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Keir_Starmer at 10 Downing Street today. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed taking forward our bilateral, economic cooperation and enhancing people-to-people exchanges. PM Starmer also shared UK's perspective on the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The External Affairs Minister’s meeting with the UK PM comes days after the rare public showdown at the White House involving US President Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky. Starmer hosted a summit with European leaders in London and vowed to work towards a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine after the showdown.

In another post on X, the EAM shared his meeting with the UK's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, and thanked him for the welcome and expressed optimism for the meeting.

"Thank you FS David Lammy for this extremely warm welcome at the Chevening House. Look forward to our discussions", the EAM wrote on X.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar held meetings with the Home Secretary and the Secretary of State for the Department of Business and Trade of the UK.

On his meeting Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Jaishankar noted that the two leaders held discussions on the exchange of talent between the countries and joint efforts between India and the UK to tackle "trafficking and extremism".

"A good meeting with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper today in London. We discussed the flow of talent, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism," Jaishankar said.

Free trade agreement talks between India and the UK In his meeting with the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, Jaishankar highlighted that discussions were held on the progress in the free trade agreement talks between India and the UK.

"Pleased to meet Secretary of State Jonathan Reynolds today in London. Discussed the progress on our FTA talks," he said.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs statement, EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland till March 9, during which he will hold discussions to provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland.

In Ireland, Jaishankar will meet with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, other dignitaries and members of Indian community. Jaishankar will visit Ireland on March 6 and 7.

India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties and growing economic engagements.

EAM's visit will provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland, the statement said.