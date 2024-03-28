‘We can never compromise on securing our border..,’ says EAM Jaishankar on India-China relations
EAM S Jaishankar said that in the case of China, the relationship has been difficult for a variety of reasons, including the fact that the two sides have a boundary dispute.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday emphasized that restoring normalcy in bilateral relations with China hinges on the conventional deployment of troops, which will serve as a necessary condition for shaping the future relationship with Beijing.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message