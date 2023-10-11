External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly held a private meeting during his visit to the US, The Financial Times reported citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report by FT, in the previous week, Trudeau and Joly said that Ottawa was attempting to address the dispute behind closed doors.

Also, Ottawa had informed New Delhi that diplomats who remained past the specified deadline would forfeit their diplomatic immunity, FT quoted sources as saying.

India and Canada are currently locked in a diplomatic confrontation that unfolded after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations in the Canadian Parliament last month, claiming that "Canadian security agencies have been actively investigating credible accusations of a possible connection between agents of the Indian government and the killing" of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil on June 18.

On June 18th of this year, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the leader of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and one of India's most-wanted terrorists, was fatally shot by two unidentified gunmen outside a gurdwara in Surrey, located in the western Canadian province of British Columbia.

Earlier on September 19, the Ministry of External Affairs rejected accusations by the Canadian government that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated...We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law," the statement said.

In a reciprocal response to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official related to the case, India took the step of expelling a senior Canadian diplomat. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed that if Canada provides India with any specific or pertinent information, India is willing to examine it.

