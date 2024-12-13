During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Congress MP Manis Tewari stressed the India First policy and asked if any neighbours have an “India First policy". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his question, Manish Tewari asked, "India was the 8th country which the new President of the Maldives visited after being elected on an oust India campaign, and that too based upon their economic compulsions. Number two, Nepal. China was the first country the newly elected Nepalese Prime Minister visited and signed on to the Belt and Road Initiative."

He added, "In Sri Lanka, 12.9 per cent of Sri Lanka's external debt is held by China. In Bhutan, the Sino-Bhutan border negotiations are in a very advanced stage, Doklam is in prey, and Bangladesh continues to be in turmoil. My question, therefore, is while India may have a neighbourhood-first policy, is there any neighbour of India with an India First policy?"

Replying to this, EAM S Jaishankar said, “Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Nepal, for 17 years, there was no visit from India to Nepal. So does that mean nobody in India cared for Nepal? For Sri Lanka, for 30 years there were no bilateral visits before Prime Minister Modi went there. So visits are important, I accept it. Visits are also subject of timing, convenience, agenda".

He said that the neighbourhood gives us priority and highlighted several projects showcasing the same.

Maldives Highlighting the relations with Maldives, Jaishankar said that with this government in Maldives, “we have inaugurated the Adu Link road and reclamation project and I myself went for it". 28 islands, there were provided water and sewage facilities, and by the way, the President of Maldives was present at the oath-taking ceremony of the new government, the EAM said.

The EAM noted that he did not want to give foreign policy a partisan tint but also reminded the members of the Parliament, “Maldives was the same country that drove out Indian companies for an important project in 2012. The same Sri Lanka was the place where the Hambantota Port was built by the Chinese in 2008. The same Bangladesh was giving support to terrorism until 2014."

"So if one looks at the developmental projects today, they require both sides to cooperate. If one looks today at the number of projects, volume of trade, andthe exchanges that are taking place, the answer is very clear. Our neighbours also have their politics, they have ups and downs in their countries It will have some implications for us but it is important that we are mature and don't get into point scoring", the EAM said.

China Tiwari cited an article written by a senior IPS officer and presented to the director general of police in January 2023. “In that paper, it was pointed out that 26 out of 65 patrolling points from Karakoram pass to Chumur were inaccessible to Indian security forces due to Chinese transgressions. This fact was never officially controverted by the government," Tiwari said.

He asked, “Can the minister confirm to the house that after the recent disengagement, all those 26 patrolling points have become accessible and whether the current disengagement validates the 1959 Chinese claim line."

However, the EAM said, "What somebody wrote as a paper is for that somebody to answer. I can answer for the government." He added, "In a statement, I highlighted that the last of the disengagement agreements that pertain to Depsang and Demchok occurred. I also would like to convey to the Honorable Member that it was in the statement as well that the understanding envisages that Indian security forces would be going to all the patrolling points in Depsang and would be going to the eastward limit which has historically been our patrolling limit in that part.

What did the 2023 research paper say? According to a research paper by senior IPS officer P D Nitya, Superintendent of Police (Leh-Ladakh), presented at the annual All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Delhi, the Indian forces have been conducting “no patrolling" in certain areas, particularly along the eastern border sector.

Nitya highlighted that China has significant economic and strategic interests in this region and is aggressively building its military presence to dominate the unfenced areas marked by the PPs (Patrolling Points) on the Indian side, with the intention of laying claim to these territories for further control.

The report stated that currently, there are 65 Patrolling Points (PPs) ranging from Karakoram Pass to Chumur, which are meant to be regularly patrolled by the Indian Security Forces (ISFs). However, India has lost its presence in 26 of these points (PPs 5-17, 24-32, 37, 51, 52, and 62) due to restrictive or absent patrolling by the ISFs. As a result, China has been able to claim these areas, arguing that they have not seen ISF or civilian presence for a long time. This tactic, known as "Salami Slicing," involves the gradual encroachment of territory by the People's Liberation Army (PLA), leading to a shift in control towards India's side and the creation of "buffer zones," ultimately resulting in the loss of control over these areas by India.

Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh Regarding the question AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi raised on Nepal, which recently printed on their currency showing Indian territories. “Regarding Nepal currency, our position regarding our borders is very clear. I think if there is any expectation in any of our neighbours that by doing something it would change India's position, I think they should be very clear that it is not the case," he said.

Regarding the steps being taken to stop drugs entering India from Myanmar, EAM said that because of the very disturbed conditions in the country, we are sensitive to the challenge that there is very little government authority on the other side. “There is a much greater presence to secure and monitor," he added.

Regarding Bangladesh, EAM said, "We have had a good history of development projects. Certainly, it is our hope that with the new dispensation in Bangladesh, we will settle down with mutually stable relationships."

Furthermore, EAM noted, With regard to the attacks on minoritites, “It has been a source of concerns, we have drawn our concern to their attention. Recently our foreign secretary visited Dhaka. The subject came up during his meeting. It is our expectation that in its own interest, Bangladesh would take measures so that its minority are safe," he added.

“Ties free of terrorism", EAM says on Pakistan-India ties Responding to a question by BJP MP Naveen Jindal in the Lok Sabha on improving ties with Pakistan, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said that in terms of improving ties with Pakistan, like any other neighbour, “We would like to have good ties".

S Jaishankar added, “But like any other neighbour, we would also like to have ties free of terror risk. So this has been the position of the government. We have made it very clear that it is for the Pakistani side to show that they are changing their behaviour of the past and that if they don't, of course, there are implications for the relationship and for them. So I think the ball is very much in Pakistan's court in this regard. Regarding trade, I think some of the disruptions which happened happened because of decisions by the Government of Pakistan in 2019."