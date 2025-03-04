External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin his six-day visit to the UK and Ireland today to explore ways to further boost bilateral cooperation.

On the first day of his trip on March 4, Jaishankar will travel to London to hold talks with his British counterpart, David Lammy, on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues.

The External Affairs Minister’s London visit comes two days after the rare public showdown at the White House involving US President Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a summit with European leaders in London and vowed to work towards a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine after the showdown.

Trump freezes US military aid to Ukraine Trump has reportedly suspended all military aid from the United States to Ukraine, impacting the support amid the ongoing conflict in Kyiv. "The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," a White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Under these circumstances, all eyes will be on whether Jaishankar and Lammy discuss the Ukraine conflict as their meeting comes against the backdrop of the heated exchanges between US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

India has chosen not to take sides between Europe, Ukraine, Russia and the US. Last week, India abstained on two resolutions at the UN — moved by Ukraine and the US.

India is expected to stick to its earlier stance pushing for a dialogue and diplomacy as the only path forward, without taking any sides. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed “support for a just and lasting peace”, “based on respect for international law, principles of the UN charter and territorial integrity and sovereignty”.

Jaishankar and Lammy are also expected to touch upon the ambitious India-UK free trade deal, according to a PTI report. India and the UK relaunched last month talks on the proposed deal during the visit to New Delhi of British Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

"India and the UK share a comprehensive strategic partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas including defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, announcing Jaishankar's visit.

The external affairs minister will meet several dignitaries as well as Indian community members, it said.

Jaishankar will also meet with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, other dignitaries and members of the Indian community, during his visit to Ireland from March 6-7, the MEA said in a statement.