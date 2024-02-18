Addressing a panel at the ongoing Munich Security Conference alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to maintaining relationships with both the United States and Russia amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

In response to inquiries about India's foreign policy objectives, particularly amidst perceptions of a transition from “non-alignment to multi-alignment," Jaishankar said, “Is that a problem, why should that be a problem? If I am smart enough to have multiple options, you should be admiring me. Is that a problem for others? I don't think so, suddenly in this case." Also Read: ‘India thinks US is weak, so strategically remains aligned with Russia’: Nikki Haley



As Jaishankar made the statement, Blinken was observed smiling. The moderator explicitly referenced India's ongoing procurement of crude oil from Russia despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine when posing the question. Also Read: Jaishankar to skip G20 Brazil meet amid clash of dates

EAM further added, “We try to explain what are the different pulls and pressures that countries have. it's very hard to have that unidimensional relationship."

“I do not want you, even inadvertently, to give the impression that we are purely and unsentimentally transactional. We are not. We get along with people, we believe in things, we share things, but there are times when you are located in different places, different levels of development, different experiences, all of that gets into it," Jaishankar added.

Also Read: S Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly hold talks amid strained bilateral ties

He added, “So life is complicated, life is differentiated. Good partners provide choices, smart partners take some of those choices."

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 commenced on February 16 in the German capital and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday. The conference is taking place at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, as per an official announcement.

Also Read: 'We shouldn't be scared of Beijing,' EAM S Jaishankar on India's stance when geopolitics is shaped in 'China's way'

Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar initiated his activities on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference with discussions with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Peru Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and his British counterpart deliberated on bilateral cooperation between India and the UK, as well as global and regional matters.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!