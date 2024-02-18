‘Smart enough to have multiple options,’ Jaishankar hails India's diplomatic versatility, Antony Blinken smiles
India's EAM Jaishankar reaffirms commitment to maintaining relationships with the US and Russia, advocating for multi-alignment in foreign policy at the Munich Security Conference.
Addressing a panel at the ongoing Munich Security Conference alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to maintaining relationships with both the United States and Russia amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.
EAM further added, “We try to explain what are the different pulls and pressures that countries have. it's very hard to have that unidimensional relationship."
“I do not want you, even inadvertently, to give the impression that we are purely and unsentimentally transactional. We are not. We get along with people, we believe in things, we share things, but there are times when you are located in different places, different levels of development, different experiences, all of that gets into it," Jaishankar added.
He added, “So life is complicated, life is differentiated. Good partners provide choices, smart partners take some of those choices."
The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 commenced on February 16 in the German capital and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday. The conference is taking place at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, as per an official announcement.
Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar initiated his activities on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference with discussions with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Peru Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and his British counterpart deliberated on bilateral cooperation between India and the UK, as well as global and regional matters.
(With inputs from agencies)
