External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor were present at the meeting.

Jaishankar is currently undertaking a five-day visit to Russia from December 25 to 29, as part of the ongoing series of high-level engagements between the two nations. Here are the top ten updates on the Jaishankar and Russian President Putin meeting: 1. President Vladimir Putin has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia in the upcoming year, ANI reported. “We will be glad to see our friend, Prime Minister Modi in Russia. We wish our friends every success in that and we hope that anyway, no matter what the alignment of political forces would be the traditional conventional friendly ties will persist between our nations," Putin said during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Kremlin. Also Read: Mint Explainer: What does Jaishankar's five-day visit to Russia aim to achieve? 2. During PM Modi's visit, Putin said, “We will be able to discuss all the relevant, current issues and talk to the prospects of the Russian and Indian relationship," Putin added. 3. In a joint media appearance, Jaishankar conveyed optimism about the forthcoming annual summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin next year, emphasizing the regular communication and interaction between the two leaders. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Honoured to call on President Vladimir Putin this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi and handed over a personal message. Apprised President Putin of my discussions with Ministers Manturov and Lavrov. Appreciated his guidance on the further developments of our ties." Also Read: India-Russia trade doubled to nearly $50 billion in Jan-Sept: Russian ambassador

4. Putin acknowledged the expanding trade volume between Russia and India, attributing the growth to upticks in crude oil and high-tech sectors. He highlighted the consistent and elevated growth rate in trade turnover for the second consecutive year.

5. President Vladimir Putin further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "willing to do his utmost to address the Russia-Ukraine issue through “peaceful means." Putin underscored, “We know the stance of Prime Minister Modi and we mentioned that repeatedly on many occasions. Well, his attitude towards some complex developments, including the flashpoints like...in Ukraine."

6. Putin noted that he has offered guidance to Modi on the events unfolding in Ukraine on several occasions and hinted at the prospect of additional discussions on the subject. “Many times, I advised him of how things have been going there and I know that he (PM Modi) is willing to do his utmost so that the issue is resolved by peaceful means. So, we probably will delve into that deeper now, and we will give additional information to you on that time," Putin added.

7. The Russian President also stressed the advancing relationship between Russia and India amidst global challenges. “We are gratified to note that despite all the turmoil happening worldwide, the relationship with our true friend in Asia, India has been progressing incrementally," Putin said.

8. Putin noted, “We have outpaced the growth rates over the past year. We have surpassed all the growth that we had last year over 9 months only, attributing the growth to trade in oil, refined products, coal, and high-tech spheres."

9. He further highlighted the multifaceted nature of the Russia-India partnership, extending beyond energy cooperation to encompass technology and other sectors. “So, definitely, this is due to the trade in oil and refined products in coal. Not only energy, we also operate in high-tech spheres," he added.

9. Earlier, Jaishankar had a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, engaging in discussions covering a broad spectrum of global issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in Gaza.