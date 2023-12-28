‘PM Modi willing to do his utmost to resolve Russia-Ukraine issue by peaceful means,’ says Putin | 10 points
EAM S Jaishankar conveyed optimism about the forthcoming annual summit between PM Modi and Putin, emphasizing the regular communication and interaction between the two leaders.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor were present at the meeting.
4. Putin acknowledged the expanding trade volume between Russia and India, attributing the growth to upticks in crude oil and high-tech sectors. He highlighted the consistent and elevated growth rate in trade turnover for the second consecutive year.
5. President Vladimir Putin further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "willing to do his utmost to address the Russia-Ukraine issue through “peaceful means." Putin underscored, “We know the stance of Prime Minister Modi and we mentioned that repeatedly on many occasions. Well, his attitude towards some complex developments, including the flashpoints like...in Ukraine."
6. Putin noted that he has offered guidance to Modi on the events unfolding in Ukraine on several occasions and hinted at the prospect of additional discussions on the subject. “Many times, I advised him of how things have been going there and I know that he (PM Modi) is willing to do his utmost so that the issue is resolved by peaceful means. So, we probably will delve into that deeper now, and we will give additional information to you on that time," Putin added.
7. The Russian President also stressed the advancing relationship between Russia and India amidst global challenges. “We are gratified to note that despite all the turmoil happening worldwide, the relationship with our true friend in Asia, India has been progressing incrementally," Putin said.
8. Putin noted, “We have outpaced the growth rates over the past year. We have surpassed all the growth that we had last year over 9 months only, attributing the growth to trade in oil, refined products, coal, and high-tech spheres."
9. He further highlighted the multifaceted nature of the Russia-India partnership, extending beyond energy cooperation to encompass technology and other sectors. “So, definitely, this is due to the trade in oil and refined products in coal. Not only energy, we also operate in high-tech spheres," he added.
9. Earlier, Jaishankar had a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, engaging in discussions covering a broad spectrum of global issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in Gaza.
10. The leaders also talked about advancements in economic cooperation, connectivity initiatives, military-technical collaboration, and people-to-people exchanges. Jaishankar highlighted that the relationship between India and Russia is shaped by geopolitical realities, strategic alignment, and mutual advantages.
(With inputs from ANI)
