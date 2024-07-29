Only the Quad nations' collaboration can ensure that the Indo-Pacific region remains free, open, stable and secure, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, insisting that the grouping is here “to stay and grow". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his opening statement at the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tokyo, Jaishankar said the Quad's commitment to doing global good resonates far beyond the region.

“These are not easy times, a major challenge is to ensure global economic growth while also de-risking it. Supply chains are a particular focus for resilience, just as we push for trusted and transparent digital partnerships. The march of technology has also acquired extraordinary proportions, holding possibilities of the very manner in which we live, think and act. In a sense, we are in the midst of a re-globalisation," Jaishankar added.

EAM noted that at the same time, it is only our collective endeavours that can proof the international system against disruptions - manmade or natural. “But we have significant additional responsibilities as well," he said.

Jaishankar further stressed, “As political democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies, there is a key question of upholding a rules-based order. Only our collaboration can ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains free, open, stable, secure and prosperous. The commitment to doing global good that we have all undertaken has a resonance far beyond this region." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added, “It is, therefore, essential that our political understanding strengthens, our economic partnerships grow, our technology collaborations expand and our people-to-people comfort intensifies. Our meeting should send a clear message that the Quad is here to stay, here to do and here to grow."

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US, and Australia formally established the Quad to devise a strategy for safeguarding the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific region from external influence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The South China Sea, situated at the crossroads of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, is a focal point of contention. China asserts ownership over most of the South China Sea, while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan have competing claims over the maritime area.

(With inputs from agencies)

