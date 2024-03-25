‘Has Russia helped us or harmed us?’: EAM S Jaishankar, says, ‘answer in this case is..’
During his visit to Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia, Jaishankar highlighted India's strong relationship with Singapore, emphasizing the privilege of being personally engaged for at least fifteen years.
During an address to the Indian Community in Singapore, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the enduringly positive relationship between India and Russia, highlighting that both nations have consistently prioritized each other's interests.
