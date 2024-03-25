During an address to the Indian Community in Singapore, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the enduringly positive relationship between India and Russia, highlighting that both nations have consistently prioritized each other's interests.

“I will ask myself...Has Russia helped us or harmed us?... Are there gains to be made from Russia? or is it only damages that will come out of that?" Jaishankar said, adding, “If I do my calculation from my perspective and my experiences, I will get the answer."

EAM noted, “And the answer in this case is that Russia is a country with which we have always had a positive relationship. Both India and Russia have taken that extra care to look after each other's interests."

The External Affairs Minister further underscored the importance of moving forward with confidence in our relationship. “So I think we should have that confidence as we go forward," he stated.

Earlier on Sunday, S Jaishankar said he had spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and conveyed India's deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the "horrific terrorist attack" in Moscow.

“Spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Conveyed our deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar, during his official visit to Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia from March 23rd to 27th, 2024, highlighted the significance of India's relationship with Singapore. He expressed gratitude for being personally engaged in this journey for at least fifteen years, emphasizing the privilege it has been.

Jaishankar said, “Today when we speak about India in the Indo-Pacific, the story in many ways actually began with Singapore."

“As our connections grew closer, as the community has grown as india has become more globalized, the ties between India and Singapore have reflected that and it's been my privilege to be part of this journey atleast for a decade and a half personally," he added.

His visit will further focus on enhancing bilateral relations with the three countries, and would provide an opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern, a Ministry of External Affairs release said earlier.

(With inputs from ANI)

