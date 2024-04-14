A day after the MSC Aries-cargo ship with 17 Indian citizens on board was seized by Iran because of its link to Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took up the matter with his Iranian counterpart H Amirabdollahian on Sunday.

EAM S Jaishankar said that the two leaders talked about the release of the Indians and discussed the current situation in the region.

“Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch," he said in his post on X. Tensions further escalated after the Islamic Republic launched hundreds of missiles and drones on the Jewish state early morning.

MSC areas seized by Iran

The ship was seized by Iran officials amid growing concerns about a wider Middle East war. After the seizure of MSC Aries, India began its efforts to contact Iranian officials for the immediate release of the Indians.

“We are aware that a cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ has been taken control of by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard. We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," reported ANI citing sources.

The ship, identified as the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries- was “directed towards the territorial waters" of Tehran, reported ANI referring to Iranian state media.

India calls for immediate de-escalation in Iran-Israel conflict

Earlier in the day, New Delhi called for an “immediate de-escalation" of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Apart from India, several other nations including the US, UK, France, etc reacted sharply to Iran's attack on Israel.

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation... It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

