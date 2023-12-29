EAM S Jaishankar stresses developing international relations with ‘Indian characteristics’
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes the importance of shaping international relations with Indian characteristics and understanding each other in today's geopolitical state.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday emphasized the need to shape international relations with Indian characteristics. He highlighted that his "major preoccupation" is to dedicate more time to exploring India's reservoir of culture and knowledge.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message