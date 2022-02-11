The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Melbourne, Australia today. Secretary Blinken is on travel to Australia, Fiji and Hawaii, while EAM Jaishankar is in Melbourne for QUAD Foreign Ministers meet.

EAM Jaishankar is participating in the fourth Quad foreign ministers' meeting in Australia's Melbourne along with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and the United States.

Melbourne, Australia | EAM Dr S Jaishankar, along with Australian PM Scott Morrison, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi & US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, participate in 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting



(Source: Reuters)

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) in its statement on Wednesday said, this will be Jaishankar's first visit to Australia as the EAM. It is also the first-high level visit to Australia from India after the borders were opened amid an improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“It will be an opportunity for the ministers to follow up on their virtual meeting held in February 2021 and exchange views on regional strategic issues given their shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the MEA statement said.

The statement further revealed that the foreign ministers of the four countries will also review the ongoing Quad cooperation and build on the positive and constructive agenda announced by the Leaders at the two Summits last year, to address contemporary challenges such as climate change, Covid-19, supply chains among others.

The Quad ministers' meet have come together as a bloc of Indo-Pacific democracies, initiated to counter China’s increased military and economic aggression.

