External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India's national security interests are involved in its investigation into the alleged involvement of a government official in the assassination plot aimed at Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

As reported by PTI, Jaishankar while replying to a question about US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti's statement that the involvement of a government official in an assassination bid on the citizen of another country is an “unacceptable red line", said, “It is something we are investigating as we believe our own national security interests are involved in that investigation."

Jaishankar further noted that the US ambassador will say what he feels is the thinking or position of his government.

“The position of my government is that in this particular case, there has been certain information provided to us which we are investigating," he said, adding that India's own security interest is involved in this.

"So, as and when we have something to say on the investigation we would be very glad to speak about it. At this point, beyond the fact that there is an investigation going on, we have nothing more to say," the external affairs minister said.

When asked about Indians becoming entangled in the Ukraine conflict after being lured to Russia with promises of employment, he emphasized that India has taken up the matter "very very strongly" with the Russian government.

"We are trying to get all these people back to India safely," he said.

Last month, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that numerous Indians had been “duped" into working with the Russian Army, and New Delhi had firmly addressed the issue with Moscow to ensure their prompt release. He urged Indian citizens not to be “swayed" by agents offering support roles with the Russian Army, emphasizing the inherent dangers and risks to life involved.

(With inputs from PTI)

