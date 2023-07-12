EAM S Jaishankar's visit to Indonesia, Thailand sets stage for bilateral ties. What to expect?4 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:11 PM IST
Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, will visit Indonesia and Thailand from July 12-18. In Indonesia, he will participate in Foreign Ministers' meet under ASEAN, while in Thailand, he will attend the Foreign Ministers' meet of Mekong Ganga Cooperation, BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' retreat.
Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is scheduled to undertake a six-day visit to two nations from July 12 to July 18. The visit will commence with his arrival in Indonesia, where he will participate in Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework on July 13-14.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×