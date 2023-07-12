Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is scheduled to undertake a six-day visit to two nations from July 12 to July 18. The visit will commence with his arrival in Indonesia, where he will participate in Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework on July 13-14.

Subsequently, he will travel to Thailand to attend the Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC). The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed these details in a statement on Tuesday.

During his visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, Jaishankar will engage in Foreign Ministers' Meetings within the ASEAN framework, including ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit, and ASEAN Regional Forum.

Additionally, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries. India's active involvement in this ASEAN-centric regional architecture underlines its strong commitment to promoting ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific region.

India-Indonesia relations

Situated at a critical crossroads, India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands mark the southernmost point of the country and lie just 90 nautical miles away from Indonesia. This geographical proximity places them at the juncture between South and Southeast Asia, a region of immense geopolitical significance, as reported by Jakarta Post.

Moreover, this intersection is also characterized by crucial Sea Lines of Communication (SLOC) and maritime choke points that serve as vital arteries for the economic well-being of the entire area. Given their stature as maritime powers, both Indonesia and India play a crucial role as de facto gatekeepers of this region, serving as transit points for approximately 60 per cent of global maritime trade.

In light of the significant strategic interests at stake, it is advantageous for both Indonesia and India, as Indo-Pacific countries, to strengthen and expand their bilateral partnership to effectively navigate the evolving geopolitical and economic landscape of the region. It is evident that the strategic partnership between Indonesia and India has been steadily progressing, both in terms of its breadth and depth.

However, the strengthening of their cooperation goes beyond mere material power and geographical proximity. The growing convergence of perceptions, concerns, and objectives between New Delhi and Jakarta further enhances their collaborative efforts in addressing shared challenges and pursuing common goals.

In 2018, India and Indonesia strengthened their relationship by upgrading it to a comprehensive strategic partnership and introducing a new joint naval exercise called Samudera Shakti. This exercise includes a focus on war-fighting capabilities, enhancing their bilateral strategic partnership. Additionally, both countries are actively exploring opportunities to establish robust maritime connectivity, aligning with India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Indonesia's Aceh Island.

India can support Indonesia's objective of ensuring regional security beyond the United States-China dichotomy. India's involvement can offer a complementary approach that goes beyond the binary framework and contributes to stability in the region.

Indonesia's Hurdles



According to a report by Stable Seas, Indonesia faces a significant maritime security challenge, particularly in the form of piracy and armed robbery, making it the epicentre of such incidents in Asia.

In 2020, the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) documented a total of 97 piracy and armed robbery incidents in Asia, with 56 of these occurring in Indonesian waters, thus, highlighting the urgent need for increased efforts to address and combat maritime security threats in Indonesia's maritime domain.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on Indonesia's economy, leading to a downgrade in its classification by the World Bank in January 2021 from an upper-middle-income economy to a lower-middle-income economy. Despite the significant socioeconomic progress achieved by Indonesia in recent decades, there are disparities in the distribution of these gains, the report said.

India-Thailand ties

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Foreign Minister Jaishankar is set to travel to Bangkok to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on Sunday.

The MGC, guided by India's Act East Policy, is one of the oldest mechanisms in the lower Mekong region. It aims to enhance connections and foster collaboration among the six member countries, namely India, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, which share the Ganga river and Mekong river basins.

During his time in Bangkok, Jaishankar will also attend the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Foreign Ministers' Retreat on July 17

BIMSTEC serves as an economic and technical initiative, bringing together nations in the Bay of Bengal region for comprehensive cooperation. The retreat will focus on deepening the BIMSTEC agenda and strengthening the organization's endeavours.

In recent years, countries have prioritized their efforts in advancing bilateral or multilateral initiatives such as the India-Myanmar-Thailand Highway Project, the Kaladan River project, and the Bhutan-Bangladesh-India-Nepal (BBIN) initiative. However, this focus on individual projects has hindered the active involvement and collective participation of member nations in the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation). Additionally, the domestic situations within these member nations also pose significant challenges.

The BIMSTEC region is susceptible to issues such as weapons and drug trafficking, which further exacerbates the volatile conditions in India's Northeast region.