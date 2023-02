Curt Degerman, affectionately known as "Tin Can Curt," was a can collector who spent 30 years gathering tin cans and bottles for cash on the streets of Skelleftea, a small town in northern Sweden. Despite his scruffy appearance, Degerman had a knack for financial management and investing.

Degerman's primary source of income came from collecting and returning cans and bottles for cash. He would roam the streets of Skelleftea in his signature blue jacket and ragged pants, always on the lookout for discarded containers. He would then cash them in at local recycling centres, earning a few kroner per piece.

However, Degerman was not content with relying solely on his can collecting. He was determined to grow his wealth, and he found an unlikely source of education at the local library. He would spend hours there every day, poring over business papers and studying the stock market. He became an expert in investing and was known to have a vast knowledge of stocks.

Using his can-collecting earnings, Degerman began investing in mutual funds, and over time he also bought 124 gold bars. Additionally, he grew his savings account by consistently depositing a portion of his income. He did not own a car, and his only means of transportation was a bicycle, which allowed him to save even more money. Degerman also lived in a house that he owned outright, which meant that he did not have to pay a mortgage.

When Degerman passed away in 2008 from a heart attack, his cousin, who had frequently visited him in his later years, inherited his entire estate. To everyone's surprise, it was revealed that Degerman had accumulated over $1.4 million in wealth, all from his thrifty habits and intelligent investing.

However, Degerman's legacy was not without controversy. Under Sweden's inheritance law, an uncle claimed the cash, leading to a legal dispute. Ultimately, lawyers were involved, and the two parties reached a settlement, the details of which were not disclosed.

Degerman's story serves as an inspiration for those who aspire to financial freedom. He proves that anyone can grow their wealth, no matter their background or occupation. His dedication to learning and smart investing allowed him to accumulate a significant amount of money despite his humble beginnings. However, his story also reminds us that even the most carefully planned finances can be subject to legal challenges and disputes after someone's passing.

Between 8,000 and 10,000 New Yorkers are thought to earn a living by collecting cans, bottles and plastic containers and bringing them back to retailers for reimbursements. Each bag contains roughly 200 used beverage containers, each worth five cents. Ambitious canners can collect 100 blue bags of returnables on the best days, which equals $1,000 in income.

