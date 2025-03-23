Countries across the world participated in Earth Hour on Saturday night, with lights turned off between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm to support the global event. In India, several iconic landmarks joined in, including India Gate and Qutub Minar in Delhi, and the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad. The Kerala Assembly Building also switched off its lights as part of the initiative.

Earth Hour is a worldwide event wherein global landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, Sydney Opera House, the Empire State Building and Rashtrapati Bhawan (India) amongst others have also participated and switched off their electric lights during Earth Hour, as per the Ministry of Environment.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE:

Earth Hour, organized by the non-profit World Wide Fund (WWF), began as a lights-out event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. Since then, it has grown to involve millions of supporters across more than 190 countries, encouraging both individuals and organizations to take environmental action.

Also Read: Minister of state for environment Singh underlines need for increase in adaptation finance to meet climate action needs

The event has led to significant legislative changes driven by the collective efforts of people worldwide.

Watch here:

United Nations in a post on X wrote, “UN Headquarters in New York City went dark in support of Earth Hour on Saturday. Around the globe, millions of people, businesses and landmarks set aside an hour to switch off their lights and call for greater efforts to protect our planet and shared future.”

The Alhambra is pictured with its lights switched off during the Earth Hour global environmental awareness campaign, in Granada, on March 22, 2025. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Temple of Dawn is seen moments after its lights are turned off for Earth Hour 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

This year's Earth Hour coincides with World Water Day and WWF-India is celebrating the convergence with the theme 'Be Water Wise,' reminding us that energy and water are inextricably linked, as reported by PTI.

As the climate crisis deepens, rising temperatures are intensifying water shortages, and the need for conservation is more urgent than ever. Earth Hour is about more than just saving power--it is about making conscious choices every day that contribute to a sustainable future, said a statement from BSES.

Earth Hour is about more than just saving power--it is about making conscious choices every day that contribute to a sustainable future.

Last year, Delhiites showcased their commitment by saving 206 MW during Earth Hour, with BSES areas contributing a significant 130 MW. This year, BSES to surpass these figures, proving once again that Delhi is not just a spectator in the fight against climate change--it is a leader.