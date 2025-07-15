Earthquake and floods batter Spain as airport roof collapses

A powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Spain on Monday at 7:13 a.m. local time, rattling popular tourist areas including Costa del Sol and Alicante.

The quake's epicenter was located just 51 km from Almería in the Mediterranean Sea at a very shallow depth of 10 km, intensifying its impact. Terrified tourists described being awakened by "an incredible roar" as buildings shook violently.

The quake affected 50 towns across seven provinces, with Granada, Málaga, Murcia, and Albacete among the areas hardest hit. Six aftershocks followed within hours, the strongest measuring magnitude 3.4.

Emergency services received 25 calls as frightened residents reported shaking across southern Spain and North Africa.

Airport damage amid flood chaos Part of Almería Airport's roof collapsed during the earthquake, creating a massive dust cloud that startled workers having their morning coffee. "We heard noises, then a loud bang, it was a real scare," an employee told local media, though miraculously no injuries occurred.

In Huercal de Almeria, a Toyota showroom ceiling caved in, forcing the area to be taped off. The quake compounded weather chaos after weekend floods submerged northeastern Spain, where Barcelona received 155mm of rain in just 2-3 hours.

Near Barcelona, 71 patients were evacuated Penedès Hospital as streets became rivers, while witnesses reported a woman and child swept away in Cubelles' raging Foix River.

British tourist Sarah Jennings in Mojácar recounted: "My hotel room shook violently for 15 seconds – I hid under the desk screaming" . Over 91 people across Spain and Algeria reported ground shaking, with Almería (19 reports) and Roquetas de Mar (9 reports) experiencing the strongest tremors.

Emergency alerts warned residents to check for gas leaks and structural damage before evacuating. The quake, Spain's strongest in 23 years according to reports, caused widespread alarm despite its moderate classification on the European seismic scale.

No tsunami warnings were issued since quakes below magnitude 6.5 rarely trigger destructive waves.

Dual disasters strain emergency services Rescue teams faced simultaneous crises: flood operations continued in Catalonia while earthquake damage assessments spanned Andalusia. Andalusia's emergency services confirmed minor infrastructure damage but no injuries from the quake.

The UK Foreign Office hasn't issued travel warnings but advises tourists to monitor Spain's AEMET weather alerts. Meteorologists warned of ongoing severe storms in 25 provinces, extending from Huesca to Castellón.

