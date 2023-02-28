Earthquake damage in Turkey to exceed $34 billion, says World Bank
After taking death toll to 50,000 people, earthquake damage in Turkey is expected to exceed $34 billion, says World Bank Disaster Assessment Report
One of the worst natural calamity of the decade, two earthquakes that stuck Turkey and Syria are expected to cause damage of a massive $34.2 billion in Turkey. It is equivalent of 4% of the country's 2021 GDP, said World Bank rapid damage assessment report released on Monday.
