Earthquake damage in Turkey to exceed $34 billion, says World Bank

Earthquake damage in Turkey to exceed $34 billion, says World Bank1 min read . 08:44 AM IST
After taking death toll to 50,000 people, earthquake damage in Turkey is expected to exceed $34 billion, says World Bank Disaster Assessment Report
One of the worst natural calamity of the decade, two earthquakes that stuck Turkey and Syria are expected to cause damage of a massive $34.2 billion in Turkey. It is equivalent of 4% of the country's 2021 GDP, said World Bank rapid damage assessment report released on Monday.
The report also acknowledges that recovery and reconstruction costs will be much larger, potentially twice as large, and that GDP losses associated to economic disruptions will also add to the cost of the earthquakes.
