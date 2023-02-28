Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Earthquake damage in Turkey to exceed $34 billion, says World Bank

1 min read . 08:44 AM IST Livemint
Turkey-Syria earthquake has killed thousands

After taking death toll to 50,000 people, earthquake damage in Turkey is expected to exceed $34 billion, says World Bank Disaster Assessment Report

One of the worst natural calamity of the decade, two earthquakes that stuck Turkey and Syria are expected to cause damage of a massive $34.2 billion in Turkey. It is equivalent of 4% of the country's 2021 GDP, said  World Bank rapid damage assessment report released on Monday.

The report also acknowledges that recovery and reconstruction costs will be much larger, potentially twice as large, and that GDP losses associated to economic disruptions will also add to the cost of the earthquakes.

