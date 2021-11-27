A 4.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at around 8 am Saturday, the National Seismology Department said.

There has been no report of loss of life or damage to property so far.

According to the data, the tremors were felt at 8:07 am at a depth of 180 kilometre.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 27-11-2021, 08:07:46 IST, Lat: 36.45 & Long: 70.36, Depth: 180 Km, Region: Hindu Kush, Afghanistan," the earthquake monitoring agency tweeted.

Yesterday also an earthquake was reported in the northeast region, including Assam and Mizoram. The quake, which was felt in several northeastern states, was epicentre near the boundary with Myanmar near Mizoram, as per data shared by the National Seismology Department.

The northeastern region sits on a high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the area.

A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of the region on April 28.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.