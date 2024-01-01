Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 rattles Nepal
Nepal experienced a 4.3 magnitude earthquake on 31-12-2023, 22:06:22 IST, with a depth of 10 km.
Nepal experienced an earthquake on Sunday night, registering a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 31-12-2023, 22:06:22 IST, Lat: 27.68 & Long: 85.77, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Nepal," the NCS wrote on X.
Further details are awaited.
