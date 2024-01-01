comScore
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 rattles Nepal
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 rattles Nepal

 Livemint

Nepal experienced a 4.3 magnitude earthquake on 31-12-2023, 22:06:22 IST, with a depth of 10 km.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 shakes Nepal. (Representational Image)Premium
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 shakes Nepal. (Representational Image)

Nepal experienced an earthquake on Sunday night, registering a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 22:06:22 IST, reaching a depth of 10 km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was registered at Latitude: 27.68 and Longitude: 85.77, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 31-12-2023, 22:06:22 IST, Lat: 27.68 & Long: 85.77, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Nepal," the NCS wrote on X.

Further details are awaited.

Published: 01 Jan 2024, 08:41 AM IST
