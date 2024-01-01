Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 rattles Nepal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 rattles Nepal

Livemint

Nepal experienced a 4.3 magnitude earthquake on 31-12-2023, 22:06:22 IST, with a depth of 10 km.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 shakes Nepal. (Representational Image)

Nepal experienced an earthquake on Sunday night, registering a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 22:06:22 IST, reaching a depth of 10 km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was registered at Latitude: 27.68 and Longitude: 85.77, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 31-12-2023, 22:06:22 IST, Lat: 27.68 & Long: 85.77, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Nepal," the NCS wrote on X.

Further details are awaited.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.