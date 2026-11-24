An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Koshi province in Nepal on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. According to reports, tremors were felt across parts of India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China.

The earthquake struck Nepal around 7 am on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The quake was at a depth of 20 km (6.2 miles), the NCS said.

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The National Center for Seismology posted on X, “EQ of M: 5.3, On: 24/11/2026 07:02:47 IST, Lat: 27.855 N, Long: 87.909 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Nepal.”

Meanwhile, the USGS reported, “Magnitude 5.3 earthquake recorded 67 km WNW of Mangan, India.”

Tremors felt in India Tremors were reportedly felt in parts of Bihar, West Bengal, and several districts of India after a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Koshi province in Nepal on Tuesday.

The tremors were reported across several districts of Bihar, although further details on the affected areas are awaited, News18 reported.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that many in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, reported the impact of the earthquake.

There's no report of damage or casualty as of now.

More details are awaited.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in