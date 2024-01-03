Earthquake news: Afghanistan shudders twice within 30 minutes

Afghanistan's Fayzabad experienced seismic activity on January 3, with two earthquakes shaking the region, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The initial quake occurred at 00:28:52 IST, registering a magnitude of 4.4 at a depth of 80 km. It was located 126 km east of Fayzabad.

Subsequently, a second earthquake struck at 00:55:55 IST, 100 km east-southeast of Fayzabad, with a magnitude of 4.8 and a recorded depth of 140 km. The NCS shared the details, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 03-01-2024, 00:55:55 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.65, Depth: 140 Km, Location: 100km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," ANI reported. Despite the seismic activity, there have been no reports of property damage in Afghanistan. Also Read | Tremors of another quake should prompt preparedness Meanwhile, Western Japan was struck by a sequence of formidable earthquakes, resulting in a tragic toll of at least 57 lives lost and widespread destruction of numerous buildings, vehicles, and boats. On January 2, officials issued warnings that additional seismic activity might occur in the region, as reported by the Associated Press.

Even a day after a powerful magnitude 7.6 temblor rocked Ishikawa prefecture, aftershocks persisted, continuing to shake the affected area. The magnitude of the damage was so extensive that an immediate assessment proved challenging. According to Japanese media reports, tens of thousands of homes succumbed to the devastation, the report added.

Compounding the crisis, essential services such as water, power, and cell phone connectivity remained disrupted in certain areas. The aftermath left residents grappling with uncertainty, expressing profound sorrow about their futures as they faced the challenges posed by the aftermath of the earthquakes in western Japan.

(With Inputs from agencies)

