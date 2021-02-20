Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Myanmar

There have been no reports of victims and damage

MAWLAIK : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Further details are awaited.

