Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Myanmar
File photo Getty Images

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Myanmar

1 min read . 07:36 AM IST ANI

There have been no reports of victims and damage

MAWLAIK : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 5:31 am (local time).

There have been no reports of victims and damage.

Further details are awaited.

