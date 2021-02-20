Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Myanmar

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Myanmar1 min read . 07:36 AM IST
There have been no reports of victims and damage
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There have been no reports of victims and damage
MAWLAIK : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at 5:31 am (local time).
The earthquake occurred at 5:31 am (local time).
There have been no reports of victims and damage.
Further details are awaited.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.