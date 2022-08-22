Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude strikes south of Bali in Indonesia

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) on Monday informed that a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck south of Bali, Indonesia. Additionally, the residents of Indonesia's island of Bali were seen exiting buildings in the Kuta area after a 5.5 quake on Monday, according to Reuters report. The earthquake was felt strongly and lasted for around a minute, according to a witness said, while no immediate damage was reported, the Reuters report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}