Earthquake of 5.5 Magnitude strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia

Earlier this month, A shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua, killing four people who were unable to escape when a floating restaurant collapsed into the sea. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit residential areas in Jayapura, near Papua's northern coast and was centered at a depth of 22 kilometers (13 miles). Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth's surface.

