Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 121 km SE of Pondaguitan, Philippines at 00:00:43 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 61.26 km, was initially determined to be at 5.7032 degrees north latitude and 127.0586 degrees east longitude.

