Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan1 min read . 08:55 AM IST
The epicenter, with a depth of 61.26 km, was initially determined to be at 5.7032 degrees north latitude and 127.0586 degrees east longitude
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 121 km SE of Pondaguitan, Philippines at 00:00:43 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 61.26 km, was initially determined to be at 5.7032 degrees north latitude and 127.0586 degrees east longitude.
