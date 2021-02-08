Subscribe
Home >News >World >Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan
Rizal province, Philippines.

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan

1 min read . 08:55 AM IST ANI

The epicenter, with a depth of 61.26 km, was initially determined to be at 5.7032 degrees north latitude and 127.0586 degrees east longitude

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 121 km SE of Pondaguitan, Philippines at 00:00:43 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 61.26 km, was initially determined to be at 5.7032 degrees north latitude and 127.0586 degrees east longitude.

