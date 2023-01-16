Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude strikes Indonesia's Northern Sumatra

Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude strikes Indonesia's Northern Sumatra1 min read . 04:58 AM IST
- No tsunami alert was issued by Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.
An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude struck Indonesia's Northern Sumatra on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has said.
As per the US Geological Survey, the magnitude 6.0 earthquake was centered 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Singkil, a coastal district in Aceh province at a depth of 48 kilometers (30 miles).
No tsunami alert was issued by Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.
Earlier on 10 January, a powerful deep-sea earthquake of 7.6 magnitude had damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early on Tuesday and was widely felt in northern Australia.
Two school buildings and 124 houses were damaged in Indonesia's Tanimbar islands and Southwest Maluku districts, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said. Only one injury was reported.
“Local residents felt strong tremors for three to five seconds. There was panic when the quake shook so the residents left their houses," agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement.
The epicentre of the magnitude 7.6 temblor was in the Banda Sea, nearest the Tanimbar islands, which have about 127,000 residents. The quake was felt in several regions, including Papua and East Nusa Tenggara provinces, as well as in northern Australia.
The island nation Indonesia with a population of more than 270 million people, is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the “Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
(With inputs from AP)
