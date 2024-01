A magnitude 6.0 earthquake off central Japan caused strong shaking on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The earthquake struck off the Sea of Japan coast, rattling the same part of the country where a huge tremor on New Year's Day and its aftershocks caused widespread destruction, killing more than 200 people.

